Ancient Afghan minaret in danger of ‘collapse’

KABUL: An 800-year-old minaret considered one of the finest examples of Islamic architecture in Afghanistan was damaged by two earthquakes this week and is in danger of collapse, an official has said. The Minaret of Jam, a Unesco world heritage monument in the central province of Ghor, was in desperate need of repair even before Monday’s quakes, but provincial official Abdul Hai Zaeem told AFP the 65-metre structure had weakened further.