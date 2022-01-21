Israel releases Palestinians held after eviction

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Five members of a Palestinian family arrested after Israeli police demolished their house in east al-Quds have been released, their lawyer told AFP on Thursday.
The arrest of several members of the Salhiya family came as they were evicted from their house in the sensitive neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah by Israeli authorities before dawn on Wednesday. Walid Abu Tayeh, the family’s lawyer, confirmed "the release of the five people detained since Wednesday, including Mahmud Salhiya and his sons".
