Biden says any Russian troop entry into Ukraine is ‘an invasion’

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that any entry of Russian troops into Ukraine will be treated by the West as "an invasion," as he tried to clarify confusion over an earlier suggestion that a "minor" attack could invite a lesser response.

"If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden said, adding he had been "absolutely clear" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. "That will be met with severe and coordinated economic response that I have discussed in detail with our allies, as well as laid out very clear with President Putin," Biden told reporters in the White House.

"Russia will pay a heavy price," he said. However, expanding on comments he made on Wednesday that a "minor incursion" by Russia would be treated differently, Biden said that Moscow would not necessarily mount a standard invasion and that "we have to be ready."

"That’s also not the only scenario that we need to be prepared (for). Russia has a long history of using measures other than overt military action to carry out aggression. Paramilitary tactics, so-called gray-zone attacks and actions by Russian soldiers not wearing Russian uniforms," Biden said.

He said Moscow also frequently uses cyberattacks. "We have to be ready to respond to these as well in a decisive and united way with the range of tools at our disposal," Biden said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Thursday that he wanted "to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions." Biden sought to reassure Kyiv directly, saying: "The Ukrainian foreign minister said today that he is confident of our support and resolve -- and he has a right to be."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Thursday that Russia risked reviving Europe’s dangerous Cold War era of division as it threatens Ukraine.Speaking in Berlin a day before talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Blinken said that by demanding that Ukraine not enter Nato, Russia was violating the principle that nations can make their own decisions.

"To allow Russia to violate those principles with impunity would drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone’s heads," he said. "It would also send a message to others around the world that these principles are expendable," he said.

"It’s bigger than a conflict between two countries, and it’s bigger than a clash between Russia and Nato. It’s a crisis with global consequences. And it requires global attention and action." Blinken warned of devastating destruction from an invasion, following eight years of a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,000 lives. "The human toll of renewed aggression by Russia would be many magnitudes higher than what we’ve seen to date," he said.