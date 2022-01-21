‘Sindh committed to protecting human rights’

The Sindh government is fully committed to protecting human rights in the province. Surendar Valasai, the special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on human rights, said this while addressing a seminar jointly organised by the Mairah Foundation and Sindh human rights department in Karachi on Thursday.

The seminar was titled ‘Soch ko Badlo’. Valasai maintained that the provision of basic human rights must be ensured without any discrimination. He added that the Sindh government would not spare any effort in this regard.

He was of the view that Sindh had always stood for peace and human rights. Other guests expressed their views on the current situation of human rights in the face of changing circumstances. They said that through such seminars, people got information.