‘Sindh committed to protecting human rights’

The Sindh government is fully committed to protecting human rights in the province. Surendar Valasai, the special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on human rights, said this while addressing a seminar jointly organised by the Mairah Foundation and Sindh human rights department in Karachi on Thursday.
The seminar was titled ‘Soch ko Badlo’. Valasai maintained that the provision of basic human rights must be ensured without any discrimination. He added that the Sindh government would not spare any effort in this regard.
He was of the view that Sindh had always stood for peace and human rights. Other guests expressed their views on the current situation of human rights in the face of changing circumstances. They said that through such seminars, people got information.
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation carried out a massive anti-encroachment operation in three districts of the city...
An anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife, two children and brother-in-law...
More than 15,000 students in 153 schools completed standardised tests in mathematics and science as part of the...
Five people lost their lives while two others were injured in road traffic accidents in different parts of Karachi on...
The Anti-Corruption Establishment registered a case against 21 suspects, including the builder of the Nasla Tower,...
A large number of women attended a sit-in held on the main University Road on Thursday to protest against the Pakistan...
Comments