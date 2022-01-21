‘JI to welcome only meaningful dialogue with Sindh govt’

A large number of women attended a sit-in held on the main University Road on Thursday to protest against the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh for bulldozing a bill through the provincial assembly that allegedly snatched the already curtailed powers of the local government set-up.

The protest held exclusively by women was arranged in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in outside the PA that completed three weeks on Thursday. The JI Women Wing’s General Secretary Durdana Siddiqui, Sindh chief Rukhshinda Muneeb and Karachi chief Asma Safeer led the protest.

Addressing the female protesters, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman claimed that the religious party has launched a historic and the longest sit-in in the history of Karachi.

Rehman said the JI welcomes only meaningful dialogue with the provincial government. He vowed to continue the struggle for the city. “We will not bow down, nor compromise on the due rights of Karachi’s residents.”

He announced that the party will hold a convention on Sunday and JI chief Sirajul Haq will also address the meeting. He reiterated that Karachi deserves an empowered mega city government, and that the metropolis will be unable to survive if the federal and provincial governments do not change their policies.

He asked the provincial ministers to carefully read the Sindh Peoples Local Government Ordinance 1972 and provide the same powers to the city government set-up as mentioned in the law formulated by none other than PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said the allegedly black LG bill — against which the opposition parties in the province have been protesting — was passed on the basis of a majority in the PA, despite the fact that its content was “completely in violation of the constitution”.

Rehman said the city generates 95 per cent of the revenue for the province, contributes 70 per cent of the revenue for the Centre, contributes 54 per cent in exports and pays 42 per cent of the total taxes collected in the country.

However, he lamented, Karachi has been facing an acute water shortage, infrastructure crises, a shortage of electric supply and a very deep crisis of gas among other issues.

He said that both federal and provincial governments have been treating Karachi like a stepdaughter. JI leaders Osama Razi, Syed Abdul Rasheed and others also addressed the protesters.