ANP postpones Feb 6 rally due to rising Covid-19 cases

The Awami National Party on Thursday announced the postponement of its February 6 rally to mark the death anniversaries of its former leaders Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Karachi, like in other parts of the country.

ANP Sindh Shahi Syed said in a statement that after consultation with the party’s central leadership, including acting central president Amir Haider Hoti and secretary-general Mian Iftikhar Hussain, the party has decided to postpone the rally on February 6.

He said the party had also put off the ANP’s central working committee meeting that was planned to be held at the Bacha Khan Markaz, the party’s provincial headquarters in Karachi, on February 7.

The party had decided to postpone its activities in order to save people from contracting coronavirus amid rising cases, Syed said, adding that new dates would be announced later.