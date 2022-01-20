Promotion of blasphemous material: Woman awarded death sentence on crime

RAWALPINDI: Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Adnan Mushtaq has awarded death sentence, 20 years imprisonment and Rs200,000 fine to woman accused named Aneeqa Ateeq, 26, on proving the crime of promotion of blasphemous material on social media.

Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Adnan Mushtaq has awarded death sentence to the accused in blasphemy case and awarded 20 years imprisonment and Rs200,000 fine under cybercrime act and other clauses. The case was registered against the accused Aneeqa, wife of Ateequr Rehman on 13-05-2020.