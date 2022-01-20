Promotion of blasphemous material: Woman awarded death sentence on crime

RAWALPINDI: Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Adnan Mushtaq has awarded death sentence, 20 years imprisonment and Rs200,000 fine to woman accused named Aneeqa Ateeq, 26, on proving the crime of promotion of blasphemous material on social media.
Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Adnan Mushtaq has awarded death sentence to the accused in blasphemy case and awarded 20 years imprisonment and Rs200,000 fine under cybercrime act and other clauses. The case was registered against the accused Aneeqa, wife of Ateequr Rehman on 13-05-2020.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 810 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
Lala Khursheed was arrested after he uploaded a song on his YouTube channel against women of a tribe, which sparked...
SUKKUR: The Kohistan Development Foundation Chairman Dr Lakmir Pallari on Wednesday demanded to open the closed...
SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police on Wednesday booked as many as 40 villagers protesting against the hunting of protected...
MUSCAT: PTI leader and former SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari,...
BLACKBURN: The elder brother of Blackburn man, Malik Faisal Akram, who took four people hostage at a synagogue in the...
Comments