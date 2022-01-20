Millionaires ‘tax us now’ plea

PARIS: More than 100 millionaires made an unusual plea on Wednesday: "Tax us now". Their appeal came as a study backed by wealthy individuals and nonprofits found that a wealth tax on the world´s richest people could raise $2.52 trillion per year — enough to pay for Covid vaccines for everyone and pull 2.3 billion people out of poverty.

In an open letter to the World Economic Forum´s online Davos meeting, 102 millionaires, including Disney heiress Abigail Disney, said the current tax system is unfair and “deliberately designed to make the rich richer”.

The signatories include wealthy men and women from the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, Denmark, Norway, Austria, the Netherlands and Iran. In addition to funding vaccines worldwide and alleviating poverty, the tax would be enough to provide universal health care and social protection to 3.6 billion people in low- and middle-income countries, the group said.

The tax would be set at two percent for those worth over $5 million, three percent for over $50 million and five percent for over $1 billion. The group said a steeper progressive tax, which includes a 10 percent levy on billionaires, would raise $3.62 trillion a year. The actual levels of taxation would be country specific.