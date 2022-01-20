KP CM wants power loadshedding cut in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) to devise short, mid and long-term plans to strengthen the overall power transmission system in the merged districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people of the area.

The chief minister said this while chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday to improve the power supply system in the merged areas, said a handout. Elected public representatives from merged districts, chief executive officer (TESCO) Qazi Tahir and other officials attended the meeting.