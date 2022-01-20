More rain, snowfall forecast this week

Islamabad: While alerting the relevant authorities to the possible damage to public life and property, the weathermen have forecast more rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, from Friday to Monday.
According to the Met Office, another weather system is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Friday. Under the influence of that weather system, more rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills with few heavy falls & hailstorm are expected in Islamabad, Murree, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur from Friday (evening/night) to Monday (morning). Rain-thunderstorm in Dera Ismail Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Noshki on Friday night and Saturday.
As for possible impacts of rains and snowfall, the weathermen said heavy snowfall could cause road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts on Saturday and Sunday. Also, downpour can cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot during the weekend.
