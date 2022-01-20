Indian forces kill five Maoists in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Indian forces killed five Maoists including two women in Chhattisgarh state. According to Kashmir Media Service, a woman was killed by the Indian army and paramilitary personnel during an operation in Sukma district, police said.
The bodies of four including a woman were recovered from the forests along the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the police said. The killed persons were the divisional committee members of CPI (Maoist), the police claimed.
