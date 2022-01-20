Speakers at seminar underline seminaries role

MANSEHRA: The ulema and religious scholars have lauded the seminaries’ role, which according to them enhanced the country’s literacy rate.

“The seminaries have now started imparting science and other contemporary education to the seminarians which is vital for the country’s prosperity,” Ma­ula­na Qazi Noman Khalil told a seminar organised by the Saibaan Development Organisation here on Wednesday.

The seminar titled ‘Role of seminaries in contemporary era” was addressed by the Saibaan’s chief executive officer Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, Maulana Saeed Abdullah, Maulana Umair Afzal, Mohammad Rafique Abbasi and others.

Maulana Noman said that seminaries have been playing an important role like other educational institutions in the country. “Th­ese educational institutions are producing teachers for the public and private schools and theology field in the country,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi said the country was facing enormous challenges in the economic and other areas and seminarians were the great assets as the human resource.

Maulana Saeed Abdullah said that seminaries’ management were following the rules and regulations set by the government.