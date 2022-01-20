 
Thursday January 20, 2022
Peshawar

Man arrested for attacking transgender

By Bureau report
January 20, 2022

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a local for attacking a transgender and allegedly attempting to set her house on fire.

An official said police arrested accused Bilal after he allegedly opened fire on transgender Naina in Chamkani. The cops said the accused also attempted to set her house on fire.

