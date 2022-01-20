FIR against YouTuber withdrawn

MANSEHRA: Police on Wednesday announced to withdraw the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against a YouTuber who was arrested for uploading an offensive song on social media.
“A jirga agreed to withdraw the FIR lodged against the YouTuber recently,” stated District Police Officer Sajjad Khan. The jirga decided to withdraw the FIR lodged against one Lala Khursheed, who was arrested after he uploaded a song on his YouTube channel against women of a tribe, which sparked protests. The jirga spea-kers stated that if any-body uploaded offensive contents/ footage/pictures on an ethnic/racial basis in future, he would be arrested under the relevant sections of the laws.
