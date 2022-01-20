No neonatal ICU in KP public sector hospitals: Four of sextuplets die at LRH

PESHAWAR: Four, out of six children born to a woman at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), died of health complications, the hospital spokeswoman Mohammad Asim Khan said.

A woman had given birth to sextuplets a few days ago at the LRH. They included five baby girls and a baby boy. The children were stated to be quite weak and admitted to the nursery. The hospital spokesman said the children were properly looked after by senior paediatricians but they could not survive.

He said three girls and a baby boy died in the past two days. The woman was brought to LRH from the Mohmand tribal district. It is very painful to note that there is not a single neonatal ICU in any of the public sector hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that’s why most of the newly born babies die for lack of adequate services.