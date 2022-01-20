Bank robbed of Rs2.21m in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen robbed a state-run bank at Serai Gambilla on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that four masked men on two motorbikes arrived about 9 am at the bank, held the staff hostage at gunpoint while also collecting Rs2.21 million and escaped the scene. They added that the robbers snatched the gun from the watchman, which they threw at some distance from the bank.

Receiving information of the bank robbery, District Police Officer Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar along with a police party reached the spot but the robbers had already fled the scene. A case was not registered till the filing of this report. It may be added here that a godown was looted by unidentified thieves, taking away 50 cartons of ghee in Lakki City Monday night.