Bavuma, Dussen tons help SA beat India in first ODI

PAARL: Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries and shared a partnership of 204 as hosts South Africa beat India by 31 runs in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

The home side elected to bat and posted 296 for four in their 50 overs, with Bavuma’s 110 from 143 balls the anchor to go with an unbeaten 129 not out off 96 from Van der Dussen, who scored his maiden ODI ton.

India were on target during a 92-run second-wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. But both batsmen were dismissed in successive overs.

India started well as opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 79 from 84 balls and former captain Virat Kohli 51 from 63, but when they were dismissed the touring side struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and finished on 265 for eight.

Shardul Thakur provided resistance with an unbeaten 50 from 43 balls, but many of the Indian batsmen struggled for fluency on the slow wicket.

Andile Phehlukwayo (2-26) was the pick of the home attack and claimed the key wicket of Rishabh Pant (16), but Tabraiz Shamsi (2-52) and Lungi Ngidi (2-64) also played their part.

The home side's innings was shaped by Bavuma, who was patient from the start after they were in trouble at 68-3 in the 18th over.

His stunning partnership of 204 from 183 balls with Van der Dussen, who was the aggressor with nine fours and four sixes, laid the platform for their above-par score.

They were particularly impressive in negating the Indian spinners, with seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-48) the pick of the tourists’ attack.

India slumped from 138 for one in the 26th over to 214 for eight before Shardul Thakur made a hard-hit unbeaten 50 as India finished with 265 for eight.

The second match in the series will be played at the same venue on Friday(tomorrow), with the third and final one in Cape Town on Sunday.

Score Board

South Africa won toss

South Africa Innings

Kock† b Ashwin 27

Malan c †Pant b Bumrah 6

Bavuma(c) c Rahul b Bumrah 110

Markram run out (VR Iyer) 4

Dussen not out 129

Miller not out 2

Extras: (lb 6, nb 3, w 9) 18

Total: (50 Ov, RR: 5.92) 296/4

Did not bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Fall: 1-19, 4.2 ov 2-58, 15.1 ov 3-68, 17.4 ov 4-272, 48.1 ov

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-48-2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-64-0 Shardul Thakur 10-1-72-0 Ravichandran Ashwin 10-0-53-1 Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-53-0

India Innings (Target 297 runs)

Rahul (c) c †Kock b Markram 12

Dhawan b Maharaj 79

Kohli c Bavuma b Shamsi 51

Pant† st †de Kock b Phehlukwayo 16

Iyer c †de Kock b Ngidi 17

Iyer c Dussen b Ngidi 2

Ashwin b Phehlukwayo 7

Thakur not out 50

Kumar c Bavuma b Shamsi 4

Bumrah not out 14

Extras: (b 2, w 11) 13

Total: (50 Ov, RR: 5.30) 265/8

Did not bat: Yuzvendra Chahal

Fall: 1-46, 8.3 ov 2-138, 25.3 ov 3-152, 28.2 ov 4-181, 33.5 ov 5-182, 34 ov 6-188, 35.5 ov 7-199, 38.3 ov 8-214, 42.2 ov

Bowling: Aiden Markram 6-0-30-1 Marco Jansen 9-0-49-0 Keshav Maharaj 10-0-42-1 Lungi Ngidi 10-0-64-2 Tabraiz Shamsi 10-1-52-2 Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-26-2

Result: South Africa won by 31 runs

Man of the match: Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

ODI Debut: Venkatesh Iyer (IND), Marco Jansen (SA)

Umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Marais Erasmus