 
close
Thursday January 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan face Afghanistan in WC match

By Our Correspondent
January 20, 2022
Pakistan face Afghanistan in WC match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their Under-19 World Cup’s second match at the Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba (Trinidad) today (Thursday).

The victory against Afghanistan will clear Pakistan’s path to finish at the top of Group C. Both the teams won their opening pool matches convincingly.

Pakistan and Afghanistan won two matches each from their last five outings with the fifth being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Comments