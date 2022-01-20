Pakistan face Afghanistan in WC match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their Under-19 World Cup’s second match at the Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba (Trinidad) today (Thursday).
The victory against Afghanistan will clear Pakistan’s path to finish at the top of Group C. Both the teams won their opening pool matches convincingly.
Pakistan and Afghanistan won two matches each from their last five outings with the fifth being abandoned without a ball being bowled.
