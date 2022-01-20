847 COVID-19 cases from twin cities, ICT positivity rate jumps to 11.80pc

Islamabad : As many as 847 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district that is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities after April 14, last year.

It is important that both the number of cases and the positivity rate of COVID-19 have been registering a sharp increase for the last two weeks or so showing the fifth wave of the outbreak is hitting the population much harder in the region as compared to the earlier outbreaks. In the fourth wave of the outbreak, the number of patients tested positive from the twin cities in a day never crossed the figure of 800.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of the infection has jumped to 11.8 per cent from 2.99 per cent in the last 10 days only. On January 10, 113 COVID-19 cases were reported from ICT while on January 19 (Wednesday), the number got to 702.

It is worth mentioning here that the as many as nine educational institutions in the federal capital has already been sealed on the advice of Dr. Zaeem after reporting of over 20 COVID-19 cases from their premises.

On the other hand, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 9.20 per cent in the last 24 hours that was well below two per cent 10 days back.

The virus has so far claimed 1,227 lives from the twin cities while to date, a total of 150,200 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 112,557 after confirmation of 702 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 108,184 patients from ICT have recovered while the virus has so far claimed as many as 969 lives from the federal capital.

It is alarming that the number of active cases of the disease from ICT has got to 3,404 after addition of 624 active cases to the existing pool.

Meanwhile, another 145 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 37,643 of which 35,449 patients have recovered while 1,227 have lost their lives due to the illness.

According to district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 21 confirmed patients belonging to the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 946 patients were in home isolation on Wednesday.