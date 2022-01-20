MQM-P demands sacking of VC accused of sexual harassment

After the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) female lawmaker Shazia Karim, who had filed a complaint of harassment against Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Akhtar Baloch, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has also demanded the VC be sacked over complaints of sexual harassment against him.

Members of the MQM-P coordination committee on Wednesday said the VC of a university named after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Lyari had reportedly been harassing female students for several years. “After harassing students, the VC has also harassed a university official who has registered a complaint against him in the women harassment cell but no action has been taken against him,” the party said in a statement.

The MQM-P leaders said PPP MPA Shazia had also reportedly submitted a complaint against the VC to the FIA and CM House. The party demanded that the VC be sacked immediately and strict action taken against the perpetrators of the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination (CEDAW) and harassment of women.

Earlier on Monday, the PPP MPA, who is also a syndicate member of the university, wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, stating that the VC had sent her vulgar and immoral stickers on WhatsApp.