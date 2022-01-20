JI calls for restoration of powers granted to local govts by ZA Bhutto

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government to restore the powers granted to the local government setup in Karachi by the party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto if the ruling regime doesn't want to discuss the local government setup installed in 2001.

He expressed these views on Wednesday in reference to the objection raised by the PPP to the local government laws of the 2001 passed during the tenure of military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing participants of the sit-in being staged by his party outside the Sindh Assembly for the past 20 days, the JI leader demanded withdrawal of the recently passed disputed local government bill, which, he alleged, further curtailed the powers of local governments in the province.

Talking about the local government setup during the tenure of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he advised PPP leader Saeed Ghani to read the Sindh People Local Government Act 1972 introduced by ZAB.

He reminded the PPP leadership that during the tenure of ZA Bhutto, public health, the bulk water supply, the sewerage system, the transport department, all sorts of planning and development, housing and other such functions were run by the local bodies’ setup.

The JI leader recalled that Mayor Abdul Sattar Afghani, the then head of the KMC, had demanded in 1987 the powers to collect the motor vehicle tax. “As a result, his body was dissolved and he along with a large number of elected members were arrested. We are demanding the same rights.”

Rehman reiterated the JI’s demands for an empowered mega city government in Karachi, direct elections for the city mayor and his cabinet as well as the restoration of all powers the local government setup had during the tenure of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, in addition to the collection and utilisation of taxes of the local governments.

On Wednesday, a large number of people from across the city participated in the sit-in. Several delegations of market committees and organisations from various walks of life also visited the protest camp.

Rehman said “the black law” would have to be taken back at any cost, and the mothers, sisters and daughters of the society had also come forward against it.

‘No to single seat-party’

Criticising the JI for its drive against the new local government law, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani had said on Monday an opposition political party having just a single lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly was trying to dictate the majority party having 100 MPAs to adopt the local government law of its own choice.