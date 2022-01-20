Inflation bites

The effects of the recently approved ‘mini budget’ are visible almost everywhere. Pakistan was already dealing with the highest level of inflation – 12.3 percent in December 2021. The PTI-led government of Prime Minister Imran Khan must recognise the severity of the problem and explore innovative policy responses to address the issues of inflation, lawlessness, rising crimes and violence in ‘Naya’ Pakistan.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
