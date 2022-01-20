Ban on unregistered rickshaws proposed

LAHORE:Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (Tepa) has proposed a ban on unregistered rickshaws and loader rickshaws on the City roads. Tepa Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq, who is also the chairman of the committee constituted by Lahore High Court to end smog, also proposed rehabilitation of Bedian Road and Bhatta Chowk. He said this in the 12th meeting of anti-smog working committee held here on Wednesday. Officials from various departments attended the meeting. On the occasion, Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq said steps were being taken on instructions of Lahore High Court to curb pollution and smog. So far seven reports have been submitted in the court in this regard, he said, adding anti-smog working committee has recommended closure of unregistered rickshaws, loader rickshaws and rehabilitation of Bedian Road and Bhatta Chowk.

He said encroachments in Shahdara and Kahna would be removed to eliminate smog and pollution. He said important steps were being taken to ensure tree planting in high-rise buildings and public houses.