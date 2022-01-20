Investors issues discussed

LAHORE:Construction and housing is a booming industry in Pakistan spurred by PM’s construction package and it is the right time for investors to tap Pakistan’s real estate sector for partnerships and investment. These views were expressed by Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah while talking to leading investors during a public private dialogue arranged by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

The dialogue ‘Public Private Dialogue on Construction and Housing Industry’ was chaired by PBIT Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah while CEO, PPP Authority, Amjad Ali Awan, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Multan Development Authority Rana Abdul Jabbar, representatives from RUDA, CBDDA, investors from construction and housing industry and the government officials were also present. The PBIT has taken this initiative and arranged public private dialogue to address issues of construction and housing investors. The meeting thoroughly held deliberations on various issues faced by investors and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) convened this dialogue, bringing together notable stakeholders to prepare an action plan with a view to boosting the sector for a better and improving economy. CEO, PPP Authority, Amjad Ali Awan gave a presentation on development projects. Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority Anwar Ali Haider participated in the dialogue through zoom link.

Fazeel Asif Jah said in Pakistan, the real estate sector is always preferred venue of investment for investors because it is considered a safer option with a steady cash flow stream and higher returns. He assured participants that their suggestions are well noted and will be discussed in pre-budget sessions to develop a better economic strategy for economic progress and financial

independence.