JI plans 100 sit-ins against mini-budget

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami will finalise the schedule for 100 sit-ins across the country to press the government to withdraw the mini-budget and other anti-people policies within this week. JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem said while talking to media on Wednesday that preparations were underway to hold sit-ins and protests in all the big and small cities. He alleged that the rulers had made Pakistan a colony of IMF. He demanded the government put an end to financial oppression of the IMF, withdraw the mini budget and reduce non-development expenditures on state functionaries and departments instead of collecting taxes from the masses. He said JI had become the voice of the people of Gwadar and Karachi, adding that all three mainstream parties were badly exposed as the forces working to keep the status quo. He said peaceful democratic struggle under JI leadership would bring about an Islamic revolution in the country. He appealed to all sections of society to ensure full participation in JI sit-ins.