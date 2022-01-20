Three injured in student groups clash

LAHORE:Three students were seriously injured when a clash broke out between Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) and Punjab Council activists on Punjab University premises here Wednesday.

A dispute arose between the IJT and Punjab Council over setting up a blood camp at PU Hailey College. Workers from both organisations attacked each other with sticks. The IJT activists objected to setting up blood camp and attacked Punjab Council activists with daggers, as a result of which, three Punjab Council workers were seriously injured and were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The injured were identified as Khayyam Khan, Mian Waqar and Sajan Fayyaz Gondal. According to the university guards, the IJT activists had weapons and daggers in their hands.

A Punjab University spokesman said that some miscreants had tried to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the university and cases were being registered against them. The spokesman said that the university guards and police reached the spot and controlled the situation. He also said that the university administration would expel the students involved in the incident after disciplinary action and no leniency would be shown to them.