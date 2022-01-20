Rain spell to continue

LAHORE:Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most areas. However, light rain/snow was expected in few districts of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining area during evening/night and dense fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Quetta (Samungli, city), Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Parachinar, Pattan, Kakul, Kalam, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Dir (Upper 02, Lower 01), Balakot, Drosh, Mirkhani, Bannu, D.I.Khan and Cherat. Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 7.2°C and maximum was 13.1°C.
