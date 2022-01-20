LG polls on May 15, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the local government elections in Punjab will be held on May 15, 2022 and the PTI government had made practical efforts to strengthen local bodies.

He was addressing the inauguration of re-launching ceremony of Post Graduate Diploma in Local Self-Government organised by PU Department of Political Science in collaboration with an NGO at Al Raazi Hall.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Punjab Secretary for Local Government Dr Naeem Rauf, Chairperson Department of Political Science Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Sangat Development Foundation (SDF) Executive Director Zahid Islam, faculty members and students attended the event. Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the PTI government had taken several initiatives and involved all relevant stakeholders to prepare the finest draft for Local Government Act. He said that this should not be the work of parliamentarians to perform the works that should be done by LG representatives. He said that the parliamentarians should truly play the role of lawmakers. He said that the PTI government was empowering local bodies and despite several concerns, the government had ensured elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the government introduced several reforms in the LG Act and proposals had been made for direct election at mayor level too.

He said that in order to strengthen the local bodies, a suggestion was being given that even if the local bodies were dissolved by any government, the election commission would conduct next elections within 90 or 120 days. He said that a proposal was also being given that the LG constituencies would be set for 25 years. He said that the LG elections would be held in phases. Appreciating Dr Iram Khalid on launching the diploma programme, he said that this academic contribution would help to create awareness in society and improve the system.