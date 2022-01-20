Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to have oncology unit

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid constituted a steering committee for Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block here on Wednesday. Chairing an important meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the health minister said that Oncology unit would be set up at Mother and Child Block.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar, Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Dr Imran Waheed, Children Hospital MD Dr Muhammad Salim, Dr Tayyaba, Dr Rubina, Professor Dr Ayesha, Dr Irfan, Dr Naeem Majeed, Chief Engineer C&W Department Sheikh Ejaz and senior officials. The health minister discussed with steering committee members the status of construction works at Mother and Child block.

In her remarks she said, "This steering committee has been constituted to set up different sections of mother and child block. Members of steering committee shall share proposals on requirements of staff, doctors, attendants and students. Units will be set up on recommendations of the steering committee. All facilities shall be provided in the 10-storey mother and child block. In order to facilitate doctors, day care centre shall be set up. Oncology unit shall also be set up where breast chemotherapy facility shall be provided. Family planning clinic shall be set up as well, she added.

Fatima Jinnah Women and Child Institute is also on cards, Dr Yasmin said adding this would be a multi-purposes complex. Steering Committee members shall share proposals in next 10 days. Neonatology unit and Urogynaecology units shall be set up.

1,127 corona cases: Around 1,127 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab, including 783 in Lahore on Wednesday whereas no death was reported during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 455,600 while total number of deaths recorded 13,088 so far. The Punjab health department conducted 9,279,395 tests for COVID-19 so far while 430,972 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

DENGUE: Around three new confirmed cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the P&SH Department, total 23 cases of dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022. All suspected cases were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted whereas two confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals.