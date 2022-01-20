CM approves PC-I of elevated expressway project

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the governing body meeting of Lahore Development Authority at his office which, in principle, approved PC-I of the elevated expressway project from Main Gulberg to Motorway-II.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to determine the financing mechanism of the elevated expressway project while stressing for early completion as this project was the need of the Lahorites. The consultant briefed about master plan 2050 of Lahore Division while the participants decided in principle to constitute a supervisory committee for it. The chief minister directed to synchronise this plan with the emerging needs adding that a feasible strategy be presented after consultations with stakeholders. While the CM directed to expedite the pace of work, the meeting deliberated upon the contracts between the Bank of Punjab and LDA for the construction of Naya Pakistan apartments. The meeting approved to forward the employees' quota case to the law department for legal oversight along with in-principle approval to auction 325 Kanal land of finance and trade centre in Johar town. The conditional permission of layout plan, building regulation and other issues were granted along with the approval of the management of properties of LDA joint venture regulation, 2022.

The meeting also endorsed the decisions made in earlier meetings while LDA DG gave a briefing to the participants.

MINISTER: Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed discussed holding of local bodies elections with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stated that the provincial govt was fully committed to holding the LG elections adding that the new Local Government Act would herald the development era in the province. The enforcement of the new LG Act would help in resolving public issues on their doorstep, he asserted, adding that direct election would ensure real change in the local bodies’ politics. The new local government act has been devised with hard work to timely resolve problems through village councils and neighbourhood councils, the CM concluded.