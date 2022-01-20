92-year-old music legend finds fame on TikTok

CHIRADZULU, Malawi: At 92, Giddes Chalamanda has no idea what TikTok is. He doesn’t even own a smartphone. And yet the Malawian music legend has become a social media star, with his song "Linny Hoo" garnering over 80 million views on the video-sharing platform and spawning mashups and remixes from South Africa to the Philippines.
