Israeli police demolish Palestinian home

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police destroyed the home of a Palestinian family and arrested at least 18 people as they carried out a controversial eviction order in the sensitive east al-Quds of Sheikh Jarrah on Wednesday.
The looming eviction of other families from Sheikh Jarrah in May last year fuelled an 11-day war between Israel and armed Palestinian factions in Gaza. Before dawn, Israeli officers went to the home of the Salhiya family, threatened with eviction since 2017, when the land where their house sits was allocated for school construction.
"Israel police completed the execution of an eviction order of illegal buildings built on grounds designated for a school for children with special needs from east Jerusalem," a police statement said.
