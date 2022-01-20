Germany tries Syrian doctor for crimes against humanity

FRANKFURT: German prosecutors accused a Syrian doctor on Wednesday of torturing detainees and killing one of them while working in military hospitals in his war-torn homeland, on the first day of a landmark crimes against humanity trial in Frankfurt.

The accused, 36-year-old Alaa Mousa, arrived in Germany in 2015 where he continued to practise medicine until his arrest. The trial at Frankfurt’s higher regional court is the second of its kind in Germany, and adds to other European efforts to hold loyalists of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime to account for alleged war-era atrocities.

Mousa faces 18 counts of torturing detainees at military hospitals in Homs and Damascus in 2011-12, including setting fire to a teenage boy’s genitals. He also faces one count of murder, for having allegedly administered a lethal injection to a prisoner who resisted being beaten.