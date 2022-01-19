HEC extends deadline for submission of international scholarships application

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme.
The HEC, taking to its official Twitter account, announced the extension of the deadline till Thursday, January 20, before 12am. The statement further said that the “potential applicants who have already submitted an online application on thehttps://apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu portal but were unable to submit an application on the HEC e-portal within due date are required to immediately submit online application on HEC portal”.
“Those applicants who have not already submitted an application on https:// apply.stipendiumhungaricum.hu portal, will not be considered for final nomination even if they submit online application on HEC e-portal,” the statement further added.
MULTAN: Pak Sarzameen Party South Punjab president Karamat Ali Sheikh has said that the government has failed in...
MULTAN: Nine schoolchildren were injured in an accident at Adda Bosan on Tuesday. Reportedly, a school van was...
SUKKUR: A Japanese language course will start from February at the Sindh University’s Area Study Centre Far East &...
SUKKUR: Around 16 activists of Jeay Sindh Students Federation were booked on treason charges for raising...
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Privatization and PTI candidate, MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro, won Jacobabad’s NA-196...
SUKKUR: Around 150,000 non-PSP police officers who paid Rs37.5 million to their department to get computerized ID...
Comments