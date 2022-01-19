APNS, CPNE, PBA take notice of Fawad’s tweet on media revenues

KARACHI: In a statement issued on Tuesday night, media associations APNS, CPNE and PBA have taken a serious notice of the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet on media revenues in which he has quoted media revenue figures that are baseless and incorrect.

The original source has also already clarified that the figures were printed erroneously due to a technical error. The statement labelled his tweet as a classic example of fake news. The statement said the minister’s tweet was a failed attempt to create a divide between media houses and their workers.

The statement further added that spreading deliberate disinformation is a classic example of fake news which the minister himself has displayed. If the minister has done this due to his ignorance, then it goes to show how ill-informed the minister and his ministry is. The media bodies demanded that the minister withdraw his tweet in which he has given fake statistics.