Disregard for Pakistan Citizen Portal: Citizen says police refusing to register FIR in car-lifting case

PESHAWAR: The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit had launched the Pakistan Citizen Portal to resolve the citizen issues and make government department accountable but officials are least bothered about the initiatives for bringing transparency to the affairs of the government departments.

The unit claims it will establish a culture of quantified performance management and make the various government entities accountable for their mandated roles and responsibilities.

However, it does not keep track of the complaints registered by citizens against the government departments.

One Hamid Shah, who is a manager at a pharmaceutical company, said the company car of his colleague Javed Ali was lifted outside the Naseerullah Babar Memorial Hospital on the Kohat Road on September 27, last year.

He said his colleague visited the Bhana Marri Police Station several times to lodge a first information report (FIR) but in vain.

Hamid Shah said that he advised Javed Ali to register a complaint on Pakistan’s Citizen Portal and was optimistic about the registration of the FIR as he would regularly receive updates about the progress of his complaint.

However, he said, once the complaint reached the police station, no action was taken.

He said that the police regularly use tactics to discourage his colleague from the registration of the FIR.

“Yesterday, my colleague visited the police station for the 14-time as the officials at the station would send him to the police post where the incident had happened and they would send him back to the station,” Hamid Shah said.

He said that his colleague had been passing through mental agony since the incident happened.

Hamid Shah appealed to the Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari to direct the officials at the police station to register the FIR.