Agenda remains incomplete: KP Assembly session again adjourned for lack of quorum

PESHAWAR: The ongoing session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was once again adjourned due to lack of quorum for the third consecutive time on Tuesday, leaving the day agenda unheard and incomplete for the last one week.

The current session was convened by treasury benches to make some important legislation but due to lack of interest on the part of treasury benches, including provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to the chief minister in the assembly business the session has been extended for a long time.

Last Friday, the provincial assembly session did not last for 10 minutes when an opposition member pointed out the lack of quorum and Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, who was presiding over the session, had no option but to suspend the assembly proceedings for a few minutes but when the quorum was not completed he adjourned the session till Monday afternoon.

However, the assembly session did not continue as most of the ruling party MPAs and cabinet members were engaged with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was on a one-day visit to Peshawar, and had scheduled a meeting with his party lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Again, the provincial assembly continued its business hardly for five minutes on Tuesday when an MPA of Awami National Party Bahadur Khan pointed out the lack of quorum. The chair had to adjourn the session again till January 31.

However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Areas Development Authorities (Amendment) Bill was passed in haste amid the opposition parties protest that the number of lawmakers present in the assembly was not sufficient for making any legislation.

Talking to The News soon after the session, the parliamentary party leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and former senior minister Inayatullah Khan expressed concern over the lack of interest on the part of treasury benches including the chief minister and ministers in the assembly business.

“The session has been convened on the requisition of the government but the ruling party lawmakers do not take interest in the House where the government enjoys an absolute majority,” he added.

Awami National Party MPA Waqar Ahmad Khan hailing from Swat said that they had to cover a long distance to attend the assembly session and to raise issues related to their constituencies but unfortunately the session was once again adjourned for lack of quorum.

“The provincial assembly is one of the important forums but it has lost its importance due to the non-serious and undemocratic approach on the part of government members,” he said and added that a huge amount of money was being spent on the assembly when it was in session.

He said the dozens of policemen were deployed while high-level officers of the provincial government were bound to attend the assembly proceedings.

An official of the provincial assembly secretariat told this scribe that besides the elected representatives, the provincial assembly staff got a special allowance and other perks and privileges during the assembly session.

The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly time and gain has criticized Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members for not taking interest in the assembly business.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in his ruling had asked the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to ensure their presence in the assembly.