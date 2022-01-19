150 bikes given to Labour Dept field officers

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan handed over the keys of 125cc motorbikes to 150 field officers of the Labour Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansar Majeed Khan said the govt has allocated Rs 19 crore 60 lakh for new Labour Inspection Regime Project. A ceremony was held Tuesday to hand over bikes to field staff at office of Director Labour South Region. Secretary Labour Dr Sohail Shehzad and DG Faisal Zahoor also attended the ceremony.