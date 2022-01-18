‘200 hand pumps being installed in south Punjab’

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah chaired a meeting of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) on Monday and discussed its ongoing projects across the province.
The meeting was attended by PAPA Chief Executive Officer Syed Zahid Aziz and gave a detailed briefing to the Adviser to CM about ongoing clean water projects in Punjab. He said plans were afoot to provide clean and healthy water in rural Punjab and 200 hand pumps were being installed in South Punjab in collaboration with UNICEF.
CEO PAPA said that by March this year, 7.6 million people will be able to benefit from the ongoing clean water projects. Plans were drawn up keeping in view the 110 million population of Punjab. The best business plan for Punjab Water Authority has been formulated according to which repair and maintenance work of all projects will also be done, he added.
