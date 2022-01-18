Deal or ‘dheel’ with PML-N only assumptions: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said democratic system is in place in Pakistan, Pandora’s box regarding presidential system should not be opened.

There is complete democracy in the PTI and decisions are made in consultation with all the party office-bearers. The PTI government will complete its constitutional term and elections in the country will be held on time.

The governor was addressing the ICMA convocation and later talking to media at a hotel Monday. Ch Sarwar while talking to media said Pakistan is facing many challenges including inflation while the government is taking all possible steps to address them.

To a question regarding the deal with PMLN or any kind of “dheel”, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear policy that the rule of law will be ensured in any case. Everyone should understand that the deal or “dheel” are only assumptions.