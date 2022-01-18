Power hike multiplies woes of south Punjab industrialists

MULTAN: South Punjab industrialists and businessmen Monday slammed an unabated hike in power tariff in the name of fuel adjustment and said now it would not possible for them to process the orders of global markets.

Talking to reporters, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Khawaja Muhammad Hussein said the orders of textile and leather products would not be met. He said Chinese products were cheaper than domestic ones owing to high cost of production. Khawaja said businessmen had shifted their power generation units from electricity to gas but due to gas shortage several units have stopped production.

He said the hike in electricity tariff had created difficult situation for businessmen and the government had drawn Rs 600 billion from the pockets of consumers in the name of monthly adjustment or increase in power during the year 2021 and received more than Rs 600 billion from consumers.

He said the economy and businesses can only flourish when the cost of doing business is brought down by substantially reducing electricity, gas and water tariffs while all other exorbitant taxes and duties must also be reduced.

Describing the recent increase in unit prices of electricity as a burden on industrialists, he said due to uncontrolled increase in electricity prices for industrial purposes, Pakistan has become the most expensive supplier of electricity in the region.

Electricity is 100 percent cheaper in India and 300 percent in Bangladesh, he maintained. The MCCI president said rising prices of manufactured goods in Pakistan due to high cost of electricity are reducing the demand for Pakistani products abroad. Withholding tax, income tax and other taxes on electricity bills will increase the cost of production, he maintained.

He said increasing the electricity tariff is not the solution to the problem. For cheap electricity, the government should pay attention to hydropower as the government can produce 60,000 megawatt electricity. He demanded prices be reduced instead of increased.

People across the country are forced to bear the brunt of the incompetence of electricity distribution companies, he said. Khawaja said transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, theft of electricity, non-payment of bills and incompetence of these companies are imposed on the people by increasing electricity tariffs. In order to compete in the international market, their electricity and gas prices should be competitive. Rising electricity prices are directly related to inflation. The government should work seriously and take steps to reduce electricity prices immediately.

He said uncompromising and unacceptable hikes in power tariff, petroleum products and increase in policy rate have significantly spiked the cost of doing business and made it difficult for the business community to compete in the international market.