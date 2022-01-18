President calls for developing human resources in emerging technologies

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday called for developing and training of the country’s human resources in the field of emerging technologies, such as blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security to meet the requirements of 4th Industrial Revolution.

He underlined the need for creating awareness about the importance and utility of blockchain technology so that the public and private sectors could benefit from it. The president expressed these views during a meeting with an international delegation of blockchain experts, led by the Founding President of BSV Blockchain Association, James Nguyen, that called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

Talking to delegation, the president said that blockchain technology could become a powerful tool for tracking transactions, reducing corruption and increasing transparency in public and private sectors. He further said that a systemic and inclusive approach was needed to fully benefit from the transformative potential of blockchain technology as well as further its implementation in Pakistan.

The president appreciated the services of Pakistan’s technology talent that had made its mark by providing the technical backbone to some of the world’s largest companies. He highlighted the fact that during the past year, Pakistani start-ups had been able to attract valuable international investments in the IT sector.

James Nguyen briefed the meeting about the potential and uses of blockchain technology in diverse sectors of the economy such as banking, fin-tech, digital advertising, healthcare, big data, environment and governance. He also informed the meeting regarding certain initiatives taken by BSV Blockchain in Pakistan.