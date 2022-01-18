Life-saving drugs become costlier after mini-budget bulldozed

MULTAN: The mini budget has not only increased prices of general commodities but also it brought a considerable hike in life-saving drugs across the country.

According to a report of the Chemist Association, at least 200 percent rise in prices of unavoidable life-saving drugs have been witnessed in a short span of one year. Talking to this scribe, south Punjab Chemist and Druggist Association president Akhtar Butt said the mini budget had brought massive increase in life-saving drugs.

He said in December 2021, Voveran injection was available at Rs 2,981 per 100 packaging and now its price has been increased up to Rs 3,507. He said the injection is used to treat aches and pains, along with problems of musculoskeletal and joint pain

The Venza capsules are now available at Rs 186, as earlier it was available at Rs 158. The capsule is used to treat conditions where there is too much acid in the stomach. It is used to treat duodenal and gastric ulcers, erosive esophagitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, a condition wherein the stomach produces too much acid.

The Macrobeck capsule 210mg is available at Rs 247, earlier it was available at Rs 150. It is used for the treatment of bacterial infections of the ears, throat, tonsils, airways, lungs and nasal passage, sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia, skin and soft tissue infections, infections of the urinary system and genital parts in females.

The price of tablet Rosevix 10 mg was increased from Rs 221 to Rs 250, tablet Nucynta 50 mg from Rs 251 to Rs 296, Maximin capsules from Rs 155 to Rs 182.

Akhtar condemned the increase in prices and he demanded immediate reduction in prices of medicines. He said several companies had also created an artificial drug crisis in the wholesale markets since the announcement of the mini budget.

He said at present the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that people are not getting life-saving medicines and even if they are getting them, the increase in their prices has made it impossible for them to purchase them. He accused the rulers of following the IMF dictations without showing sympathies towards the masses.