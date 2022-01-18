Cabinet panel discusses convicts swap accord with UK

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting, chaired by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on the agreement with the government of United Kingdom for the return of convicted persons was held at the Ministry of Interior on Monday.

During the meeting, the special ministerial committee, which was constituted by the federal cabinet, made several important decisions on the agreement between Pakistan and UK on the return of convicted persons.

The committee decided to sign this agreement in the better interest of the public. It also decided for further consultation with the UK government before presenting it in the cabinet. Under the agreement, both the countries can return back their convicted persons to their respective countries. As per the agreement, only the court-convicted citizens will be permitted to return back to the country. The first round of dialogue was held in October 2019 related to the agreement on the return of convicted persons.