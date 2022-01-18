Cabinet panel discusses convicts swap accord with UK

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting, chaired by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on the agreement with the government of United Kingdom for the return of convicted persons was held at the Ministry of Interior on Monday.
During the meeting, the special ministerial committee, which was constituted by the federal cabinet, made several important decisions on the agreement between Pakistan and UK on the return of convicted persons.
The committee decided to sign this agreement in the better interest of the public. It also decided for further consultation with the UK government before presenting it in the cabinet. Under the agreement, both the countries can return back their convicted persons to their respective countries. As per the agreement, only the court-convicted citizens will be permitted to return back to the country. The first round of dialogue was held in October 2019 related to the agreement on the return of convicted persons.
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said for the last few...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that the...
Murad Raas requests private schools to also enforce the new dress code
HERAT: At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on...
HOBART: Pat Cummins' leadership qualities were on full swing even after his side sealed a 4-0 Ashes series win on...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court announced judgment for the affectees of Tarbela dam after 60 years, rejecting WAPDA’s...
Comments