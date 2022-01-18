 
Tuesday January 18, 2022
Peshawar

Anti-polio campaign in Tank

January 18, 2022

TANK: The anti-polio campaign was launched officially here on Monday by administering drops to the children at the District Polio Control Room. Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayyum Burki, District Health Officer Dr Ihsanullah Bhettani, Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment and District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada were present on the occasion.

