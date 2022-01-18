Anti-polio campaign in Tank

TANK: The anti-polio campaign was launched officially here on Monday by administering drops to the children at the District Polio Control Room. Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayyum Burki, District Health Officer Dr Ihsanullah Bhettani, Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment and District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada were present on the occasion.
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said peace and stability in Afghanistan is must for regional...
M. Waqar BhattiKARACHI: Mortality due to COVID-19 has started rising in Sindh, especially in Karachi where six more...
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank showed its willingness to finance multi-billion dollars loans to Pakistan under...
KARACHI: A person Fareed Ahmed Dayo, without having required qualification, without advertisement, test and interview,...
PESHAWAR: Tehsil Administration Lachi on Monday held an open court forum to resolve revenue department-related issues...
MINGORA: Two teenaged brothers were killed and another sustained injuries when a hand-grenade exploded at Ashar Banr...
Comments