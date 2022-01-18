Govt asked to clear snow-covered roads in Tirah

BARA: The Khyber Youth Forum on Monday asked the relevant authorities to remove the snow from the roads in the remote Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference here, Khan Wali Afridi, Zahidullah, Abdul Wadood, Ibrahim, Amir Khan and Muhammad Farooq said the residents of Tirah were facing a host of problems. They said the residents were facing difficulties due to the closure of roads and shortage of food items in Tirah valley due to the recent snowfall.

They added the local administration was dragging its feet instead of facilitating the local population and mitigating their sufferings. The local administration, they maintained, was least bothered to solve the issues being faced by the local people. “There is a shortage of food and medicines in Tirah as roads are blocked due to the snowfall. The government should take steps to clear the roads,” Abdul Wadood said. They appealed to the elected public representatives from the Khyber district to take up the issues of the local people with the authorities concerned.