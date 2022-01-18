LG polls: Mansehra JI awards tickets to 781 aspirants

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-e-Islami has awarded tickets to as many as 781 aspirants for the general, peasant, and youth councillors slots in the 194 village and neighbourhood councils of the Mansehra district.

“We have awarded tickets to over 781 aspirants and announcement of the names of five candidates for offices of the tehsil chairman would be announced soon,” Dr Tariq Shirazi the district emir of JI, told reporters here on Monday.

He said the seat adjustment with other political parties for the chairmen’s offices couldn’t be ruled out as they had approached him for the electoral alliance in the district.“The people have tested almost all political parties after voting them into power and now they should vote for the JI for the better civic services,” Dr Shirazi said.

He said JI’s aspirants had emerged winners on the Nazim and naib nazims slots in previous local government elections and they would follow suit in the second phase in the province.