Japanese calendars go on display

PESHAWAR: The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has arranged the Japanese Calendars Exhibition 2022 at the Gandhara University in Peshawar.

The exhibition launched on Monday would continue for two days to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan. The timing is from 9:00 am to 1: 30 pm daily.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr Ryuji Iwasaki, Head of Public Affairs Section Embassy of Japan.Present there were Roeeda Kabir, Fazal Karim Afridi, Khalid Sultan Ghulam Noorani, Prof Ejaz Hassan Khan, Prof Shaheed Iqbal and others, including students.

The Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual cultural event that is very popular with the people of Pakistan. This year around 75 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition.They portray various subjects such as contemporary and traditional art, gardens, scenery, costumes, people, art, photography, automobiles, wildlife, Ikebana, living styles and historical places, which are related to Japan.

Since every calendar is a piece of art, the producing companies have tried their best to attract viewers through different subjects and mediums.The organizers said the exhibition would not only give a picture of the socio-cultural development of Japan spread over centuries but also exhibits the aesthetic features of Japanese artists.Visitors can witness the brand-new printing technology crystallized in Japanese calendars, and they can also enjoy the diversity of Japan through this calendar exhibition.