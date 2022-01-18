Chief of Mehsud tribe dies, funeral today

PESHAWAR: A noted tribal elder and chief of the Mehsud tribe, Malik Sarfaraz Khan Mehsud died on Monday after a brief illness.

The funeral of the late tribal elder will be held today, Tuesday, at Baisaki ground in Dera Ismail Khan at 11 am.Malik Sarfaraz Khan was the elder brother of Senator Dost Muhammed Khan Mehsud.

He had served as special assistant on Home to the chief minister of Sindh during the tenure of Jam Sadiq and had also remained Game Warden in Sindh Wildlife Department.The elder was a close friend of late Sheikh Zahid Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and had played a pivotal role in enhancing friendly relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

He had actively participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistan wars as a member of the Razakar force and mobilised the tribal forces against the Indian evil designs.Late Sarfaraz Khan Mehsud was a great patron of art, literature and a man of letters.

He had established a forest nursery in his native village of Badar Chalwashti and planted millions of saplings in the South Waziristan tribal district to help promote the afforestation process and thus averted catastrophic climatic conditions through his nonstop efforts and extensive mobilisation of the tribal people.

The late tribal chief was involved in bringing peace to the tribal areas by facilitating reconciliation among the warring tribes and had resolved several tribal disputes thus averting bloodshed.