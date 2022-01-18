German science photo exhibition at PNCA

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Monday opened a six days photo exhibition on its premises.
The event, which will last until January 23 except Saturday, was held with the collaboration of the German Embassy. Titled 'Images of Science', the event provided a fascinating glimpse into the world of science. Scientists from the more than 80 research institutes of the German Max Planck Society contributed images showcasing their work.
According to the organisers, science makes the unseen visible. Imaging techniques play an important role, and sometimes images of science show surprisingly aesthetic forms and structures: abstract works of art from a world normally hidden to the human eye. "Travel all the way from atoms to the universe!"
They said the selection for Pakistan on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of German-Pakistani bilateral relations included work by Dr Asifa Akhtar, director at the Max Planck Institute for Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg, vice-president in the Max Planck Society, and a native of Karachi, highlighting the importance of international scientific collaboration.
